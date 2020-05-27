20 Under 40: Kevin McCauley’s deep experience throttles local motors

No stranger to the Colorado Rockies, Kevin McCauley, 30, is somewhat of a free spirit whose skills as a master mechanic at Spirit Lake Motorsports keep the citizens of Grand County out riding.

Grand County native Kevin McCauley is something of a free spirit. Born and raised in Colorado’s High Country, McCauley is a master mechanic with a deep passion for powerful motors and the rush of the open trail.

For over half a decade, McCauley has been working to keep the citizens of Grand County out riding through his work at Spirit Lake Motorsports. McCauley’s dedication and hard work are well known at Spirit Lake, where he has earned a reputation for his depth of knowledge.

McCauley can usually be found out on the trails when he is not turning wrenches at work. Success in his career has allowed him to fully embrace his love of snowmobiling and motorcycling while offering him the opportunity to spread his passion to the world at large.

What made you choose to live and work in Grand County?

I was born and raised here and after having spent time away in other areas I have come to the conclusion that Grand County is a very special and unique place that can cater to my interests and passions.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A lot can happen in 10 years, if you asked me this same question 10 years ago my answer wouldn’t be anything even resembling where I am now. That said, I am working towards being a business owner and a valued leader in my community. I know that’s very general but that’s because I am leaving it all open for change along the way.

What kind of future do you see for your industry in the high country?

Motorsports are very relevant in Grand County, especially snowmobiling in Grand Lake, and with the exponential increase in technology making riding easier and easier I only see the demand for it growing.

How has COVID-19 changed the way your industry does business?

We know what they say about opinions, but in my opinion at least, getting out and being on the mountain or in the trails is one of the best possible forms of social distancing you can practice.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I want to say it’s pretty clear I like to be out riding my snowmobile or motorcycle; it’s only what I’ve made a career out of.

What advice or encouragement would you offer a young professional trying to make it in the county?

Don’t give up, no matter how down and out you may be. All that matters is that you keep trying.