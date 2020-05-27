20 Under 40: Sheena Darland brings passion, experience to county’s housing crisis

Sheena Darland, 33, is a Grand County native with a reputation for being a hard working professional dedicated as the operations manager for the Grand County Housing Authority.

Robert Mendoza / Sky-Hi News

Sheena Darland grew up in Grand County and married West Grand High School sweetheart, Tyler. Together they are proudly raising their two children in the county Darland’s family has called home for four generations.

Nominated by the Grand County Board of County Commissioners, Darland has a reputation for being a hard working professional dedicated to her role as the operations manager for the Grand County Housing Authority.

“Sheena has made it her mission to address Grand County’s housing issues, and in doing so, has been found to be practical, driven, and extremely passionate in assisting the citizens of Grand County,” her nomination read. “She is a mother, loving wife, a tough, all-around handywoman; steward of her land and animals, and has a work ethic second to none.”

What made you choose to live and work in Grand County?

I am a fourth generation Grand County resident, and graduated from West Grand High School in 2005. Growing up in Grand County, I love not just the beauty and recreation that our county has to offer, but the sense of community. I knew that I wanted my own family to be a part of this community. I love the saying, “It takes a village,” and Grand County is an amazing village.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I hope to be working with and alongside the municipalities, housing authorities and developers in a joint effort to help solve the housing crisis in Grand County.

What kind of future do you see for your industry in the High Country?

Grand County, along with much of Colorado, is experiencing a housing crisis. We have very limited housing on the market, and even more limited affordable housing. I am a full believer that housing is a major component of the health, safety and success of our residents. I hope to see a united approach taken on affordable housing – where the housing authorities and municipalities work together to bring resolution to the housing crises.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

My family enjoys being active. My kids are busy with school, youth, and recreational sports, as well as 4-H. I enjoy watching them and volunteering with their programs. Together, we enjoy hiking, hunting, fishing and riding horses.

What advice or encouragement would you offer a young professional trying to make it in the county?

Find something you are passionate about doing and stick with it, never give up. Always listen to your gut and pursue what you feel is the right thing.