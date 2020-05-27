20 Under 40: Ted Fisher a great catch for Fraser Valley locals

Known for his infectious spirit and commitment to his community, Ted Fisher, 34, is a Navy veteran and co-owner of one of the Fraser Valley’s most popular eateries, Sharkey’s.

Originally from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Ted Fisher is a Navy veteran and local restaurateur. The jovial co-owner of one of the Fraser Valley’s most popular local eateries is well known for his infectious spirit and commitment to his friends and community.

Always one to lend a helping hand, Fisher and his business partner sister, Kaydee, regularly donate their time and money to the nonprofits of Grand County. From the local public schools, to Grand County Advocates, to National Public Lands Day, the spirit of service that Fisher experienced while in the Navy continues in his civilian life.

What made you choose to live and work in Grand County?

I decided to put down roots in Grand County because I feel this community values a “work hard, play hard” mentality. The people here are genuine and I couldn’t imagine calling any place else home.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I see myself owning a couple more restaurants and maybe holding a position in our local government. I also hope to be in a financial situation that allows me to help my friends realize their professional dreams and give back to the community. But most of all I hope to still be shredding guitars, running, hunting, fishing and loving everyday.

What kind of future do you see for your industry in the high country?

I see nothing but good things for the restaurant industry in Grand County. This county has some of the hardest workers with positive attitudes the service industry could ask for. With people like this in our community, thriving success is inevitable.

How has COVID-19 changed the way your industry does business?

COVID-19 has changed everything. Not being able to open our doors to the public and being unable to let people consume food and drink on the property has been devastating. We had to change our business to accommodate quick, easy ordering and even faster service while still giving people the quality they have come to expect from Sharky’s. We will get through this though. Adapt and overcome. The community has shown up time and time again to support us through this challenging, yet necessary situation.

Who is your hero and why?

I’ve had many heroes in my life. My father and mother are my heroes because they laid the foundation of the man I have become. My old employer Bob Bolen is my hero because he set an example of the kind of quality of professional/family life I wanted to strive for. And currently, without a doubt, my hero is my big sister Kaydee Fisher. Everyday she sets an example of leadership, work ethic and the kind of grit it takes to make it the restaurant business.

What advice or encouragement would you offer a young professional trying to make it in the county?

I would encourage any young professional in this county to make sure you make time to play and spend time outside. Surround yourself with positive role models and don’t let negative people bring you down to their level. Keep going up!