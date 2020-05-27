20 Under 40: Tiffany Freitag a vital link in health care, communications

Tiffany Freitag’s work as the director of community relations and public information officer for Middle Park Health has been a critical link between medical professionals and the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Now more than perhaps any other time in recent history, hearing from local health care leaders on a daily basis has become imperative to community health and well-being.

Tiffany Freitag has risen to meet the challenge brought on by coronavirus. As the director of community relations and public information officer for Middle Park Health, Freitag has been the vital link between medical professionals and the Grand County community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Originally from Minnesota, Freitag and her family have called Kremmling home for more than five years. During that time, she’s contributed to the growth and expansion of Middle Park Health’s services and facilities — including the opening of MPH’s Wellness Center in Kremmling.

What made you choose to live and work in Grand County?

My husband, daughter and I moved to Grand County from central Minnesota 5.5 years ago. My husband is an avid snowmobiler and traveled to Colorado many times over the years to enjoy the mountains. He had a job opportunity in Grand County, and we made the leap of faith to move our family across the country. We love everything Grand County has to offer – the beautiful scenery, the small town lifestyle, the sports, the community. We love it all!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself still enjoying life in the mountains, and loving my career in health care at Middle Park Health.

What kind of future do you see for your industry in the high country?

It is very exciting to think about the future of health care in Grand County. I have already seen so many positive changes in just the last five years. I see Middle Park Health (MPH) continuing to grow and flourish, along with the county. MPH will continue to expand services and locations to care for even more residents and visitors than we do currently.

How has COVID-19 changed the way your industry does business?

The short answer is nearly everything. As I think most are aware, the impact of COVID-19 is tremendous in health care. Middle Park Health has spent a great deal of time preparing for a potential surge, adjusting daily operations due to low patient census, and continuing to provide high quality care to our community. Like most professionals, I have had to adjust my daily community relations and marketing duties due to COVID-19. Community communications are much more frequent. The content has changed, but my job remains the same: To keep our community well informed of the happenings at MPH.

What advice or encouragement would you offer a young professional trying to make it in the county?

I would encourage any young professionals to work hard: Raise your hand for the extra duties, go above and beyond your job description, show your commitment by giving it your all, advocate for yourself. I would also encourage them to take chances — try new tasks you have not yet mastered, push yourself outside your box, be a life-long learner.