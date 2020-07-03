GLAMPING | Camping more glamorous than you could imagine

Glamping options at River Run include Conestoga wagons, airstreams, yurts and adventure tents, similar to safari tents. The amenities range from a king sized bed to temperature control to full bathrooms or kitchens.

McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com

Campers who believe enjoying the outdoors shouldn’t have to include suffering now have several lodging options in Grand County with the expansion of glamping.

Glamping is a portmanteau of glamorous and camping, where campers get to enjoy the best of both worlds, including the peace of nature plus the amenities of home.

“It’s uniqueness, plus the level of accommodations is much higher, where you’re coming to a king size bed,” David Huber, general manager for River Run, said.

Beyond tent-averse campers, glamping is ideal for families with ranging camping experience to travelers that don’t want to invest in too much gear to a romantic couple’s getaway.

At River Run, glampers can choose between four options ranging in amenities. There are fully furnished yurts with kitchens and bathrooms, airstreams with a kitchenette and bathroom, Conestoga wagons with bedroom amenities and temperature control, as well as adventure tents with king beds.

The wagons and tents will also share access to one of River Run’s comfort stations, featuring a laundry room, bathrooms and showers. They also will have individual fire pits and access to all of River Run’s features, such as restaurants and a bowling alley.

With a combination of high- end amenities and views of the Colorado River, Huber said he thinks the glamp sites will be very popular this summer.

“It appeals to younger people and people who are just getting into this kind of travel,” he said. “I think due to our COVID situation, we’re going to see

the revitalization of the classic American road trip.”

The wagons will be available to rent beginning mid to late June, so long as there are no public health orders prohibiting it, and the other options will be available later in the summer.

For the glamper who really wants to get away, Arapaho Valley Ranch offers tipis and glamping tents outfitted with bedroom amenities and a camp kitchen with access to bathrooms and showers, but without Wi-Fi.

Emily Gold, co-owner of the ranch, called glamping all the fun without the work, since glampers don’t have to worry about the logistics of their lodging and can focus on enjoying their natural surroundings.

“The theory is you can just bring your clothes, food and anything extra you want and you don’t have to pitch a tent,” Gold said. “It’s for people who want to enjoy the outdoors that don’t want to haul all of the things they need to survive on a weekend.”

Glamping is a customizable, cushy version of camping with more amenities. A Conestoga wagon at River Run featuring a king size bed, bunk beds, temperature control and a seating area is just one glamping option in Grand.

Aside from the perks of a bed and running water, Gold highlighted what a unique adventure it is to lodge in a tipi or a decked out tent with a deck. Arapaho Valley Ranch’s history as a ranch that started in the 1800s and its location next to Monarch Lake only enhances the experience.

“How often do you get to say you stayed in a tipi,” she laughed. “Most everybody has been camping at least once in their life, but glamping is newer.”

For more information about glamping at River Run, visit RiverRunRVResort.com and for more information about glamping at Arapaho Valley Ranch go to ArapahoValleyRanch.com.