1 killed in construction site accident near Breckenridge

An individual was killed after being buried in a construction site accident near Breckenridge Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 16, according to officials. Another individual was partially buried but was uninjured in the incident.

At about 4:15 p.m., firefighters with the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection district responded to a call at 206 Sallie Barber Road in unincorporated Summit County, just off of Baldy Road east of Breckenridge. A contractor was installing utilities for a new housing development at the site, called Trails at Berlin Placer, when a trench collapsed and buried two individuals, according to the fire district.

One person was only partially buried, and other workers on scene and community members in the immediate area were able to dig them out uninjured, according to Red, White & Blue Chief Jim Keating.

Firefighters remained on scene into the night working to extricate the second buried person, but Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons confirmed that the individual did not survive. Emergency workers departed the scene at about 7:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office and Summit Fire & EMS also responded to the scene.

Keating said it’s currently unclear what caused the accident, but the situation has been turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for investigation. FitzSimons said he expects investigators to arrive Wednesday morning, Nov. 17.

The identify of the individual who was killed has not yet been released by the Summit County Coroner’s Office.