10 must-attend Winter Park and Fraser events this November
Winter kicks into high gear in November with exciting openings and events, skiers getting their first taste of powder, sledders heading to the snowy hills and shoppers enjoying holiday specials at area businesses.
The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber has a full list of winter business events and openings on their website, PlayWinterPark.com. We’re sharing them here because they’re too good to miss.
Events
- Nov. 16 — Welcome Winter Kick Off at Doc’s Roadhouse
- Nov. 18 — Devil’s Craft Nice Vibes Tour
- Nov. 19 — Holiday Artisan Fair at Grand Park Community Recreation Center
- Nov. 19 — Cooper Creek Square Ladies Night
- Nov. 19 — Holiday Artisan Market at Fraser Valley Distilling
- Nov. 19 — Comedy Night at Devil’s Craft
- Nov. 24 — Winter Park Turkey Trot at Cooper Creek Square & Vicious Cycle Brewery
- Nov. 25 — Celebration of Lights with Santa at Cooper Creek Square
- Nov. 26 — 80’s Dance Party at Devil’s Craft
- Nov. 26 — Holiday Tree Lighting with Santa at Winter Park Resort
Opening Dates
- Nov. 19 — Coca-Cola Tube Park at Winter Park Resort.
- Nov. 21 — Snow Mountain Ranch
- Nov. 23 — Colorado Adventure Park
- Nov. 24 — Grand Adventures
- Nov. 24 — Devil’s Thumb Ranch
