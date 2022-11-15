10 must-attend Winter Park and Fraser events this November

Snow Mountain Ranch opens for the winter season on Nov. 21. Seasoned guide Steve Peterson offers dog sledding tours for on-ranch guests and visitors.

Snow Mountain Ranch YMCA/Courtesy Photo

Winter kicks into high gear in November with exciting openings and events, skiers getting their first taste of powder, sledders heading to the snowy hills and shoppers enjoying holiday specials at area businesses.

The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber has a full list of winter business events and openings on their website, PlayWinterPark.com . We’re sharing them here because they’re too good to miss.

Events

Opening Dates