 10 must-attend Winter Park and Fraser events this November | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

10 must-attend Winter Park and Fraser events this November

News News |

Snow Mountain Ranch opens for the winter season on Nov. 21. Seasoned guide Steve Peterson offers dog sledding tours for on-ranch guests and visitors.
Snow Mountain Ranch YMCA/Courtesy Photo

Winter kicks into high gear in November with exciting openings and events, skiers getting their first taste of powder, sledders heading to the snowy hills and shoppers enjoying holiday specials at area businesses.  

The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber has a full list of winter business events and openings on their website, PlayWinterPark.com. We’re sharing them here because they’re too good to miss.

Events

Opening Dates

  • Nov. 19 — Coca-Cola Tube Park at Winter Park Resort.
  • Nov. 21 — Snow Mountain Ranch
  • Nov. 23 — Colorado Adventure Park
  • Nov. 24 — Grand Adventures
  • Nov. 24 — Devil’s Thumb Ranch
Business
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 