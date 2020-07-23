14th Judicial District announces District Court vacancy

The 14th Judicial District covering Grand, Moffat and Routt counties has announced a impending vacancy.

District Judge Shelley Hill of Steamboat Springs will be retiring on Jan. 12, according to a release from the district’s office. She joined the court in 2006.

The 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via video conference Aug. 28 to interview and select nominees for appointment by Gov. Jared Polis.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the 14th Judicial District and have been admitted to practicing law in Colorado for five years. The current annual salary for the position is $173,248.

The initial term for a district judge is a provisional two years, then a term of six years if approved by voters.

Applications are available at the court home page at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm. Applications must be emailed by 4 p.m. Aug. 13, and letters recommending candidates must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Aug. 6.

Once the application period is closed, the names of the applicants will be made public.

The members of the nominating commission for the 14th Judicial District are James Osborne of Craig; Harper Louden, Matthew Tjosvold, Randall Salky, Ryan Dougherty, and Lulu Gould, all of Steamboat Springs; and Sandra Doudna of Grand Lake.