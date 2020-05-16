17-year-old facing multiple charges after car chase through Western Slope

Law enforcement officers took two individuals into custody following a multiagency pursuit through several counties Thursday night.

At about 7:25 p.m. Thursday, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Volkswagen Jetta driving about 120 mph eastbound on Interstate 70 near milepost 141, just east of Gypsum. The vehicle fled, and the trooper stopped pursuit about six miles down the road, according to a release from Colorado State Patrol.

The car was again observed about 27 miles east of the original call, traveling about 140 mph and weaving. Troopers deployed tire deflation devices, but the vehicle was able to avoid them and troopers again disengaged.

Vail Police got in on the chase at 7:42 p.m. but quickly disengaged. The car was reported to be at a rest stop near Vail a few minutes later, and law enforcement officers attempted to contain it there. A female passenger surrendered to police. The male driver got back in the car, went off the road onto a bike path and struck a state patrol vehicle while leaving the scene, according to the release.

The suspect continued through Summit County, exited onto Colorado Highway 91 and eventually took U.S. Highway 24 into Lake County. Law enforcement was not in pursuit of the vehicle at this time.

At about 8 p.m., a 911 call came in reporting a car with its lights off passing cars on the right shoulder at a high rate of speed. An hour later, Park County deputies observed the suspect going almost 140 mph just outside of Hartsel but were unable to make contact.

Deputies came across the car minutes later at Wilkerson Pass, a few miles east down the road. The suspect appeared to have gotten into a single vehicle crash and fled on foot. A multiagency search was conducted throughout the night, and the suspect was found in the area at around 5 a.m. Friday.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The suspect’s car was later reported stolen out of Los Angeles.

Both individuals involved are 17 years old, according to Colorado State Patrol. Multiple charges are pending for the driver.