2020 Grand County ballot guide including information for displaced voters

For those displaced by the East Troublesome Fire, voters can access their ballot at myballot.sos.colorado.gov. Follow the instructions on that site.

Drop box locations in Grand County can be found at http://www.co.grand.co.us/147/Elections. Ballots can be dropped in any box in Colorado; Find other locations in the state by visiting any county clerk website at http://www.clerkandrecorder.org/allcounties.

All Colorado counties will send ballots to the voter’s home county no later than Nov. 12 to be included the official election results.

In-person voting is open at the Grand County Administration Building in Hot Sulphur Springs for the following dates and times:

• 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Nov. 2

• 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 31

• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3

Voting at Granby Town Hall and Grand Park Community Recreation Center will also be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.

Anyone can track their ballot at colorado.ballottrax.net/voter/ to ensure your ballot is received and accepted.

Click on any of the articles below to see our coverage related to each ballot issue. Due to the county’s size, not all of the following issues will be on your ballot.

County measures

• County Commissioner — District One

• County Commissioner — District Two

• County Treasurer

District measures

• East Grand School District No. 2 Ballot Issue 4A

• Colorado River Water Conservation District Ballot Issue 7A

Municipal measures

• Town of Granby Mayor and Board of Trustees

• Town of Winter Park Ballot Issue 2B

Gallagher stabilization measures

The county, Fraser, Winter Park, Kremmling, the Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District and Kremmling Fire Protection District are each asking for the same thing for different regions with Gallagher stabilization measures.

The measure would adjust mill levies in their respective communities to keep taxes that might otherwise be reduced or raised at a consistent level. These measures are tied to the Gallagher Amendment, so if the state’s constitutional amendment repealing Gallagher passes, these stabilization measures would no longer stand.

• Grand County Ballot Issue 1A

• Town of Fraser Ballot Issue 2D

• Town of Kremmling Ballot Issue 2A

• Kremmling Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A

• Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District Ballot Issue 6B

• Town of Winter Park Ballot Issue 2C