2021 East Grand Board of Education candidates

Three East Grand Board of Education positions are up for election this November.

However, only one office will be competitive. Each position is for four years. The six East Grand school board members represent a different part of the school district.

Because no one ran this year for Director District 6, the school board will appoint someone following the election, once they find a candidate to fill the role. Chris Raines is the only candidate who ran for Director District 2.

Director District 3

Ed Raegner



Ed Raegner

Why are you running for East Grand’s board of education?

I believe in the importance of excellent public education.

What background do you bring to the board?

I previously sat on the board for six years. During that time we as a board achieved many goals, in my opinion the most important were: The creation of the Homegrown Talent Initiative, the purpose of which is to provide students with alternative paths besides going to college as well as showing students a path to carve out a career in Grand County. We passed 4A which ensures us the ability to give our teachers a competitive wage for now and the future. We also secured a BEST Grant which secured funds to get much needed upgrades for all our schools. Additionally I am the head of the Yes on 4A committee the bond proposal in front of voters this November.

What is your biggest goal for East Grand?

To secure a positive future for all our graduates, to keep EGSD academically competitive and have a smooth transition as we replace our Superintendent next year.

Deborah Relyea

Why are you running for East Grand’s board of education?

I am running for the Board of Education because I am the mother of four children in the school district and I have been a certified teacher for the past 20 years. I feel like my experience in education will be beneficial to our school board because I have filled many shoes in education over the years and understand all the different perspectives of the staff. I also understand the changes in education over the years and how it is continuously evolving.

What background do you bring to the board?

I have worked in education over the past 20 years. My experience includes being Assistant Director at Little Sprouts Learning Center. There I was responsible for the Colorado Food Program, grant writing and overseeing the curriculum for the classrooms, planning and organizing the building of the new playground, monthly newsletters, fundraising, organizing trips and other administrative responsibilities. I was a paraprofessional at East Grand Middle School. I was an Art Teacher at Loveland High School and taught Computer Graphics, Video Production and Drawing. I was an art teacher for the after school program at Fraser Valley Rec Center. I have taught early education including infants through preschool. I was also a Varsity Field Hockey Coach and substituted in every grade over the years.

What is your biggest goal for East Grand?

To have our children be successful and feel safe and comfortable in the learning environment we create for them. To also give our children the best opportunities for success in their future.

Director District 2

Chris Raines



Chris Raines

Why are you running for East Grand’s board of education?

For the kids! We have three in this District, and when we looked at places to live, a great school district was No. 1 on our list. Since the schools were so important to us, we felt like we needed to help make them great. So, I chose to contribute by serving on the Board.

What background do you bring to the board?

Education is kind of in my blood. My mother was an educator for about 50 years in different capacities. I am retired military and had excellent educational opportunities during my time in uniform, earning two Master’s degrees and having countless real-world educational opportunities leading teams. I also teach courses for military officers. I wanted to continue serving in some capacity and this was a great fit.

What is your biggest goal for East Grand?

Ensure we take the time to review and assess the most important output of the District — how our students are doing! There are a number of important issues, but focusing on continually improving our educational outcomes is the top of my list.