2022 dog licenses available

Grand County’s 2022 dog license tags are now available for purchase at numerous locations.

Per county ordinance, all dogs must be licensed yearly and have a current rabies vaccination. Dog licenses are $5 for spayed and neutered pups, $10 for in-tact dogs.

Licenses can be purchased at the Grand County Animal Shelter, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the town halls and most local veterinarians.

The money raised from the licenses goes to Grand County Pet Pals, the nonprofit that supports the animal shelter.