2022 dog licenses available
Grand County’s 2022 dog license tags are now available for purchase at numerous locations.
Per county ordinance, all dogs must be licensed yearly and have a current rabies vaccination. Dog licenses are $5 for spayed and neutered pups, $10 for in-tact dogs.
Licenses can be purchased at the Grand County Animal Shelter, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the town halls and most local veterinarians.
The money raised from the licenses goes to Grand County Pet Pals, the nonprofit that supports the animal shelter.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand Lake cancels NYE fireworks, citing safety concerns
Grand Lake’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display has been canceled after Winter Park made the same decision earlier Thursday.