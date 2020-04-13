3 a.m. fire guts Winter Park condo building, closes roads

A fire broke out at the Braidwood Condominiums in Winter Park around 3 a.m. Monday.

Courtesy Fraser Winter Park Police

A fire at a condominium complex in Winter Park left the building badly damaged and closed surrounding roads early Monday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, East Grand Fire and Grand Fire responded to a fire at Braidwood Condominiums on Lions Gate Drive. According to authorities, the blaze started on the second floor and flames were visible upon their arrival. The fire quickly moved to the third floor and eventually engulfed the building.

One woman escaped the building unharmed, and a Fraser Winter Park police officer rescued a dog from another unit. It’s unclear where the dog’s owner is at this time, but no other units in the building are believed to have been occupied.

The fire is currently under control. Crews are continuing suppression efforts and have closed Lions Gate Drive from Miller Road to Trestle Drive.

Support Local Journalism Donate



An investigation is ongoing and will likely take several days to complete. The blaze structurally compromised the building, so entry won’t be allowed until it is safe.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand Lake Fire and Hot Sulphur Springs Fire also responded to the fire.