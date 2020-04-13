3 a.m. fire guts Winter Park condo building, closes roads
A fire at a condominium complex in Winter Park left the building badly damaged and closed surrounding roads early Monday morning.
Around 3 a.m. Monday, East Grand Fire and Grand Fire responded to a fire at Braidwood Condominiums on Lions Gate Drive. According to authorities, the blaze started on the second floor and flames were visible upon their arrival. The fire quickly moved to the third floor and eventually engulfed the building.
One woman escaped the building unharmed, and a Fraser Winter Park police officer rescued a dog from another unit. It’s unclear where the dog’s owner is at this time, but no other units in the building are believed to have been occupied.
The fire is currently under control. Crews are continuing suppression efforts and have closed Lions Gate Drive from Miller Road to Trestle Drive.
Support Local Journalism
An investigation is ongoing and will likely take several days to complete. The blaze structurally compromised the building, so entry won’t be allowed until it is safe.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand Lake Fire and Hot Sulphur Springs Fire also responded to the fire.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.