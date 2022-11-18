33 nonprofits expected to participate in this year’s Festival of Trees

Levi Brickner watches the train roll by under The Grand County Characters' Christmas tree during the Fraser Valley Lions Club's annual Festival of Trees. The Festival lets local nonprofits raise money by decorating and auctioning off christmas trees.

Sky-Hi News file photo

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Fraser River Valley Lions Club’s Festival of Trees will return from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. This will be Lions Club’s 17th Festival and it promises to be bigger than ever. Everyone is welcome to attend the Festival at the Grand Park Community Recreation Center, located at 1 Main St. in Fraser.

This free and festive community-wide event is intended to help kick off the holiday season, while also helping the community. The Lions Club sponsors and organizes this annual event to provide fundraising and promotional opportunities for local nonprofit organizations.

Thirty-three local nonprofit organizations will be decorating 24 trees and eight wreaths. The Grand County Jewish Community will offer Hanukkah items as well. All these holiday items will be available for purchase in a silent auction. Attendees can vote for their favorites by purchasing tickets and depositing them with the trees and wreaths they like best. All proceeds from these ticket sales and the silent auction go directly to the nonprofit that decorated the item.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand and happy to hear the children’s Christmas wishes. Students from Middle Park High School will entertain the crowd with Christmas carols. Local bakeries and restaurants are also donating their favorite desserts, which will be available for purchase by silent auction. Beer and wine, as well as hot coffee and hot chocolate, will be available at no charge. Hot dogs and finger food will be provided. Donations are encouraged for the beverages and food.