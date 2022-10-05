365 Health offers free and affordable health screenings in Granby

The health fair put on by 365 Health used to be the 9Health Fair, like it was in this 2016 file photo.

Byron Hetzler/Sky-Hi News Archive

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Grand County residents will be able to receive access to free and affordable preventive health screenings and resources from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at Granby Elementary School through 365 Health, formerly the 9Health Fair.

For those unable to attend a health fair, 365 Health and Quest Diagnostics have partnered to offer the same affordable health screenings at Quest Diagnostics Lab Patient Centers (PSC) located across Colorado. No doctor’s visit or insurance is needed.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health fair volunteers will be required to wear masks, and participants are encouraged to do so as well. While walk-up screenings will be accepted, appointments are recommended.

Each year, 365 Health relies on the dedicated support of volunteers to offer free and affordable health screenings and help improve health awareness. Those interested in volunteering for a community health fair are encouraged to visit the 365 Health website .