39-year-old woman dies in suspected bear attack near Durango

A 39-year-old woman was found dead Friday night near Durango after apparently being attacked by a bear.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the woman was found near U.S. 550 north of Durango. Her boyfriend told authorities that she had gone for a walk with her dogs on Friday morning but when he returned home at 8:30 p.m. the dogs were there but the woman was not.

The man started searching for his girlfriend and found her body at about 9:30 p.m.

“CPW wildlife officers responded and observed signs of consumption on the body and an abundance of bear scat and hair at the scene,” the agency said in a news release.

A female black bear and her two yearlings were found nearby. The bears were euthanized and are being taken to CPW’s lab in Fort Collins for a necropsy. DNA evidence collected from the bears will be sent to Laramie for testing at the Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Forensic & Fish Health Laboratory.

The last fatal bear attack in Colorado happened in 2009 when a 74-year-old woman was killed and partially eaten by a bear or bears at her home near Ouray. Wildlife officials determined the woman had been illegally feeding bears through a fence in her yard.

