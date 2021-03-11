4 feet of snow possible in parts of Grand

Thursday’s predictions for the weekend’s snowstorm has as much as 4 feet of snow expected in parts of Grand County.

National Weather Service

Forecasters think an approaching snowstorm could bring multiple feet of snow to parts of Grand County this weekend.

The weekend’s storm will be centered along Colorado’s urban corridor and foothills, though the National Weather Service said Thursday that an amount of uncertainty remains in predictions. However, it is certain that mountains along and east of the Continental Divide will see snow.

Forecasters think the upcoming storm is unlikely to compare to the March 2003 snowstorm, but it is likely to surpass March 2016’s heavy snow event.

Thursday predictions for Grand County have weekend snowfall ranging from a couple inches to more than 4 feet in various areas. The eastern side of the county will see the brunt of the storm.

Berthoud Pass could get the most snow with 39 inches expected Friday to Monday, though the NWS said it could be as much as 56 inches. Two feet of snow is expected in Fraser and Winter Park, with the higher end of predictions reaching 35 and 42 inches respectively.

Up in Grand Lake, expected snowfall is predicted at 20 inches though it could be as much as 29 inches. In Rocky Mountain National Park at Milner Pass, expected snowfall is 39 inches with a high of 53 inches.

The NWS predicted on Thursday that impacts to travel and infrastructure in the mountains would be elevated Saturday and significant Sunday. Travel could be difficult to impossible, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is asking drivers to stay off the road during the storm.