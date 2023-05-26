5 Best Things to Do This Summer at Granby Ranch

Summertime adventures take many shapes and forms in the picturesque surroundings of Granby Ranch.

A majestic view of Granby Ranch.

1. Private Family Guided Hiking and Biking Tours

Spend an active and informative two hours, either on foot or two wheels, paired with a knowledgeable guide who will customize your outing based on your interests and ability. There are more than 40 miles of trails on our mountain, offering breathtaking views of Rocky Mountain National Park and the Continental Divide. Hikers of all ages can learn more about local flora and fauna, and have chances to see wildlife.

Or, hit the trails on either an E-bike or a traditional mountain bike – rent, or bring your own – and experience an equally exciting guided outing, suitable for riders aged seven and older. Afterwards, grab lunch or dinner at Bluebird Bistro, our full-service bar and restaurant, located inside the base lodge. Check out our website to book your tour today!

2. Scenic Chairlift Ride and Picnic

A great way to take in all the views of Granby Ranch and beyond, catch a ride on the Quick Draw Express to the top of the mountain, where it’s a quick hike to our scenic picnic area. The lift runs Thursday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Start your outing by grabbing a coffee or a smoothie plus a sandwich at First Chair Café, located in our base lodge – open 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Afterwards, ride the chair back to the base area or, if you’re more ambitious, hike some of those 40-plus miles of trails back to the bottom. You can purchase scenic chairlift tickets at http://www.granbyranch.com .

3. Mountain Biking and Rentals

Bring your own mountain bike – or rent one of ours – and enjoy Granby Ranch’s scenic surroundings on miles and miles of cross-country trails. Riding is available seven days a week. Or, let gravity do the work at our Downhill Bike Park. Lift accessed downhill biking is available Thursday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Scenic mountain biking trails abound at Granby Ranch.

Wrap up your day with a cocktail (or mocktail) on the patio at Bluebird Bistro. And – save time by completing our biking/hiking liability waiver online before you arrive, at https://granbyranch.com/bike .

4. Live Music

The Summer Nights Wednesday Concert Series takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday from June 7 to August 30, with shows at our base area. Bring your chair or blanket, and grab dinner and a drink at the Bluebird Bistro’s takeout window. There’s also live music on the patio select Sunday afternoons, from noon to 3 p.m.

And, bring the family to the Rocky Mountain Music Series, held July 1 and August 5, with shows including food and drinks and a host of activities including face painting, balloon artists, lawn games and steer roping practice areas. A full music schedule can be found on our events calendar.

5. Granby Ranch Golf Course

An 18-hole course that’s perfect for both families and avid golfers, Granby Ranch Golf Course is a par 72 course with two distinctive experiences.

The front 9 weaves naturally through native grasses and wetlands along the Fraser River, and the back 9 expands across dramatically hilly terrain with great mountain views. Private and group lessons are available, and you can book your tee time on our website at: http://www.granbyranch.com .