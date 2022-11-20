5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs
A gunman entered Club Q just before midnight and began shooting. Club patrons were able to stop the gunman, police say. The suspect is in custody.
The Colorado Sun
Colorado Springs — A 22-year-old man armed with a rifle walked into an LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs late Saturday and opened fire on dancing patrons, killing at least five people and wounding 25 others before he was stopped by at least two clubgoers.
The shooting at Club Q lasted less than 10 minutes and became the latest episode of mass violence in Colorado. Authorities are investigating whether it constitutes a hate crime.
The gunman, identified by police as Anderson Lee Aldrich, began shooting immediately after entering the club northeast of downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a news conference Sunday.
A man by the same name was arrested in June 2021 on felony menacing and kidnapping charges after a woman called El Paso County authorities to report her son “was threatening to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons and ammunition,” according to the county sheriff’s office.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that the district attorney’s office chose not to pursue formal charges and the case was subsequently sealed.
To read the full story, follow this link to ColoradoSun.com.
