68-year-old dies skiing at Rocky Mountain National Park

A 68-year-old man from Loveland died when he fell while skiing on the Sundance Mountain snowfield on Sunday.

Park rangers found a 68-year-old man who was skiing in Rocky Mountain National Park dead on Sunday.

The man from Loveland died in a 400-500 uncontrolled slide on a snowfield into rocks, according to park officials. The man was wearing a helmet and skiing alone. Bystanders witnessed the fall and tried to help as they notified park officials.

The man was skiing a north facing aspect on Sundance Mountain, midway between Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road.

His body was flown to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park late Sunday afternoon before being taken to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.