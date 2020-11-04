Publisher: Celebrating 75 years of the Sky-Hi News — not just for the tourist

On Nov. 2, 1945, the Sky-Hi News published its first edition with the slogan: “God’s Kingdom for his Majesty the Tourist.” For 75 years, we have been here for our communities and we cannot thank our readers and advertisers enough for helping make this possible.



On Nov. 2, 1945, the first day the Sky-Hi News was published, the paper ran with the quite remarkable tagline: “God’s Kingdom for his Majesty the Tourist.” Well, 75 years later, we’re celebrating our longevity and service — and not only for the tourist.

With more than seven decades in Grand County, our heartfelt thanks go out to all of our readers who continue to support and engage with the Sky-Hi News. We truly love to hear from you, good or bad.

Yes, you always let us know when we miss the mark, but you also give us a good scratch behind the ear from time to time, too. We really do appreciate all the feedback and support, as our small staff of six strives to tell you everything we know and keep our doors and channels of communication always open.

Emma Trainor, publisher of the Sky-Hi News

As for our advertisers, we simply cannot thank you enough. Our goal is to help you grow your business and reach the right audience, but by advertising in the Sky-Hi News, you not only help your business, you keep our community paper free.

We ask all of our readers take time with the ads and consider supporting these local businesses because, without them, there would be no Sky-Hi News.

Our business models, paper size, and ownership have changed over the years but our dedication to the community is unwavering. We take our job seriously and are deeply passionate about what we do.

We have faithfully published the paper every week without interruption for 75 years now. Even as a wildfire raged in our backyards, our staff personally delivered papers to ensure the community stayed informed and could perhaps find a small piece of normalcy.

We hated covering the devastating East Troublesome Fire, but it serves as a reminder why LOCAL news matters. From the evacuations to the governor’s visit and creation of the Grand Foundation’s Emergency Wildfire Assistance Fund, we’re committed to covering this story start to finish. It’s easy to make headlines with damage, but it is much harder digging in for the long haul and committing to the hard recovery that’s to come. We are your friends, we are your neighbors and we are grieving with you.

Seventy-five years is a long time. So much has happened over the years, but now feels like one of the most momentous times. Our community is hurting and in shambles. Friends have lost everything.

Just know, the Sky-Hi News is here for you, for this community — today, tomorrow and for the next 75 years.