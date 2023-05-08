8058 Peak Volleyball Club wraps up inaugural season

8058 Volleyball Club athletes playing at the Greeley Showdown Volleyball Tournament in February. The three-day tournament included over 330 teams from across Colorado and Wyoming.

Lauren Huber/Courtesy photo

Athletes from across Grand County came together this year to create the 8058 Peak Volleyball Club and its five teams. The teams just finished their seasons, and the club consisted of U13, U14 and U16 travel teams and two developmental teams that practiced all season but only played in one tournament.

The travel teams competed in Power Tournaments, which took place every Sunday from January through April. Rocky Mountain Region Volleyball , which includes teams from Colorado and Wyoming, put on the tournaments.

The U13 team played on alternating weeks with the U14 and U16 teams, and the league’s standings adjusted each week based on wins, losses and strength of schedule. Lauren Huber, one of the club’s directors, wrote in an email that the U14 team started the season ranked 50th out of the more than 100 teams in their division and finished 35th.

Overall on the season, the U14 team ended with a 22-17 record. The U13 team finished 52nd in its division with an overall record of 20-20, while the U16 team’s 19-9 record landed them a 60th-place ranking.

According to the club’s Facebook page , the name references the altitude of Granby at 8058 feet, although athletes from across the county participate. “Peak” refers to the mountain environment in Grand County and level of sportsmanship and athletic performance the players demonstrate.

The club’s travel teams played in nine tournaments throughout the season, picking up several first and second place finishes in their divisions along the way. The development players spent time in the gym building technical playing skills and interpersonal skills while practicing and scrimmaging.

A club news release quotes president Jennifer Bauckman as saying the athletes “developed strong volleyball skills that have prepared them to further their competitiveness in both future school and club teams.”

“They have gained a sense of self-determination and credibility that not only makes them strong volleyball players but also self-motivated, successful individuals,” Bauckman said in the news release.

Find more information about 8058 Peak Volleyball Club on their Facebook page or email 8058peak@gmail.com .