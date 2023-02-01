92-year-old former Grand County resident publishes autobiography

A prolific writer, former Grand County resident Janet Go has written a number of fiction and nonfiction works, based on her travels around the world. Her latest work is the autobiography "Not Quite a Vagabond," published November, 2022.

Janet Go/Courtesy Photo

Janet Go, former resident of Grand County, has published her colorful autobiography, “Not Quite a Vagabond: A Travelography.” At the age of 92, Go has lived a storied life, from her time as a freelancer for Sky-Hi News, to working as a reporter and travel writer in Guam and Micronesia in the 1960s and 1970s.

“There’s nothing I can do about growing old, so I might as well enjoy it. I’m tickled that I’ve lived this long,” Go writes in the preface of her autobiography. “I follow the advice on a sign in Little Annie’s Eating House, Aspen: ‘If you’re walking on thin ice, you might as well dance.’”

Go has done more than dance. During her travels, she has “skirted typhoons, bullets, pirates, and arrest for smuggling as she sailed on freighters and luxury liners around the seven seas,” she writes.

“Not Quite a Vagabond” chronicles Go’s life from her childhood in New Jersey, through her years in “Colorful Colorado” and her time interviewing government officials, movie stars and other unique personalities when she worked reporting the news and writing Guam’s first guidebook.

A 1953 graduate of the University of Colorado, Go began skiing at Winter Park in the 1940s and fell in love with the area. Although her work as a journalist took her to Hawaii, Saipan and Guam, she continued to visit the Fraser Valley (including a stint as an international chili cook-off judge on Winter Park’s 50th anniversary).

Go also worked for the United States Navy and Air Force as a technical writer. When she retired from the civil service in 1991, she moved to permanently to Fraser. She joined the Grand County Historical Association, serving as their secretary and newsletter editor. In her free time, she enjoyed weekly senior luncheons and alpine and cross-country skiing.

Go also wrote travel articles for The Rocky Mountain News and other newspapers around the country. In 1995, she moved to Granby, where she freelanced for the Sky-Hi News.

Go moved to Maui in 2010, where she is currently enjoying retirement. In her life, she has authored 10 books, including “Don’t Miss the Boat,” which won first prize in travel at the Colorado Independent Publishers’ Association awards ceremony in 2008. Her romance novel “Alpenglow ” takes place in the Fraser Valley, and tells the tale of two people who fall in love at a ski resort.

“Not Quite a Vagabond” is available for purchase at XLibris.com , Amazon.com and BarnesAndNoble.com .