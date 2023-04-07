93-year-old man missing man from Berthoud found safe in Winter Park

A 93-year-old man from Berthoud, who was reported missing on April 5 by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, was found driving his vehicle in Winter Park by police on Thursday evening.

The missing man, Grant Steffen, was unharmed, but Fraser Winter Park Police Department called an ambulance and had him transported to Middle Park Health as a precaution.

“I am incredibly thankful that he was reunited with his family,” said Fraser Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor in a phone interview on the morning of April 7.

Trainor says it was only minutes after he had finished updating the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Senior Alert about Steffen when he received a call that an officer had pulled over the missing man. At 6:50 p.m. on April 6 an officer saw a light blue Toyota Matrix make a traffic violation and immediately associated the vehicle with Steffen.

“He was not totally aware of his surroundings and was looking for the I-25,” Trainor said.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert on the evening of April 5 after Steffen did not return home from his trip to the Loveland Public Library. At approximately 6 a.m. on April 6 he was seen at a Phillips 66 gas station in Englewood before he was finally contacted by local law enforcement in Winter Park.

“We’re glad to share that Grant has been found and is safe,” stated a press release from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. “Thanks to all who spread the word!”.