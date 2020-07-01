A 4th of July guide for Grand County

American flags decorate Grand Lake's busy main street on Wednesday. The Fourth of July will look very different in Grand County this year.

The Fourth of July will look different in Grand County this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find fun and safe activities this weekend.

All of the Independence Day events happening in Grand County have been approved in line with the county’s public health guidance. Visitors are asked to help protect the community by wearing masks in public places, respecting social distancing and practicing good hygiene.

Fireworks

Due to the makeup of the small communities in Grand County, Winter Park and Grand Lake will not be hosting fireworks this year. As for personal fireworks, people should remember that in Colorado fireworks cannot explode or leave the ground. Firecrackers, rockets of any kind and mortars are also illegal.

Beyond that, tall grass and timber can be very dry here. Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy to douse used fireworks before discarding. Never allow young children to ignite fireworks, and never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

All fireworks are prohibited on public lands in Grand County, including in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, Bureau of Land Management and Rocky Mountain National Park.

To report a fireworks complaint, do not call 911. Call the Grand County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 970-725-3311 instead.

Winter Park and Fraser

While Winter Park won’t have its fireworks this year, anyone can celebrate the chamber’s Front Porch Fourth of July.

Activities include a patriotic sing along at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; community photo competitions; a patriotic photo booth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and fitness in the park at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Rendezvous Run for Independence will be virtual this year. The 5 mile run along the Fraser River Trail can be completed anytime over the weekend, and registrants can still get a goody bag at the Information Center.

Learn more and register for these events at PlayWinterPark.com.

Granby

The Granby Chamber’s Fourth of July will be a tribute to hometown heroes. Participants can honor a hero of their choice with a TRI-bute by completing three activities over the weekend. These activities can be a hike, bike ride, kayak trip or anything else.

There will also be a weekend long coloring contest with coloring sheets available at the Granby Visitor Center. Friday night participants are encouraged to join in a backyard camp out, whether that’s in their living room, at a campground or in their backyard.

At about 9 a.m. Saturday, there will be a four plane flyover of Granby’s main street by the Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 1267. Between 6-9 p.m. Saturday, folks can join in on a virtual dance party. See more details and register for activities at GranbyChamber.com.

The Granby Rodeo at the Flying Heels Arena plans to go ahead with its activities and fireworks at a reduced capacity this weekend. Organizers said that county health officials required the outdoor venue to limit capacity to 250 people — 10% of its capacity — and not advertise events.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for seating Friday and Saturday, and tickets will be available at the gate. Fireworks should go off around 9:30 p.m.

The Moffat Road Railroad Museum will also be hosting a community cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside the museum. Entry will be limited and masks are required except when eating. Burger or brat meals will be $7, and children hot dog meals will be $2.

Kremmling

A decision on Kremmling’s fireworks, known as Fire Up the Cliffs, has not yet been made. The town is expected to make an official announcement by Thursday evening.

The Kremmling Rotary Club is also hosting Flapjacks on the Fourth from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 111 W. Central Ave. in Kremmling. The free breakfast will be drive thru style and comply with local health regulations.