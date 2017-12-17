A Christmas tradition: Grand County home turns on the lights for festive automated display (with video)

Cost: Free to the public, but donations are welcome.

Where: 2141 County Road 4, Grand Lake, CO. Head up Highway 34 towards Grand Lake until you reach County Road 4. Turn left onto County Road 4, drive about two miles until you read 2142 Country Road 4 — you’ll notice the lights — park in the front yard.

When: 5 – 9 p.m. every day, Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. 50-minute show begins on the hour every hour with the last show ending at 9:50 p.m.

Every year, Grand County resident Mike Ingle hopes to spread a little more holiday cheer.

He spends countless hours before Thanksgiving working in his front yard, installing a massive automated display of Christmas lights and decoration to entice the masses.

A 50-minute tribute to the holidays comes to life every hour on the hour beginning at 5 p.m. at Ingle’s home on County Road 4, between Granby and Grand Lake. It’s complete with thousands of lights synchronized with holiday (and some non-holiday) music, an inflatable Santa Claus, Santa’s sleigh led by Rudolph on a roller track in the background, a 20-foot tall Ferris wheel and a 20-foot tall “mega” tree that lights up in whimsical patterns to the music. Off to the side is a manger with a complete life-size Nativity scene and an inflatable snowman family with inflatable Christmas trees.

Ingle, who works at Mountain Parks Electric in Granby, is originally from Wyoming and set up a modest Christmas display a few years ago after he saw an automated light show in Denver. But Ingle’s has grown with each year and gains more popularity each holiday season through mostly word-of-mouth.

The public is invited to watch the display, for free, from the comfort of their vehicle as the music is pumped through their car speakers, anytime between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.

And it’s also a good cause as Ingle works with Mountain Family Center to provide help to those less fortunate in Grand County. The production is designed to raise money for the Granby-based non-profit — though it doesn’t cost anything to watch the show — with donations welcomed at the site.

