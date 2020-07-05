A day in photos: Grand County celebrates Fourth of July

In Granby, the town’s Fourth of July parade was canceled, but a small group of self-described patriots assembled along Agate Avenue on Saturday before a drive-by at noon, organized largely on social media. The numbers were a far cry from the shoulder to shoulder spectators that typically turn out for the town’s parade, but for many of the people who lined main street Saturday, the tradition was too important to let go.

Winter Park went online with many of it’s Fourth of July events, but had an open-air, socially distant photo booth Saturday at the Rendezvous Event Center’s patriotic Moose giving families and friends free pictures.

At the same time, many people utilized the nearby playgrounds and skate park features, while one woman, Keanu Kuljis, found center stage of the amphitheater the perfect time and place to pray for peace.

Downtown Grand Lake on the Fourth of July.

Grand-Lake

In Grand Lake, an afternoon rainstorm pushed many people off the lake and away from the waterfront, into the downtown businesses, and the town remained quite busy for the holiday.

Indian Peaks Rental on the Fourth of July.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

For drivers, Indian Peaks Rental in Tabernash utilized some of its equipment to put up a large life American flag in honor of Independence Day off US Highway 40.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Back in Granby, the Flying Heels Rodeo featured a special appearance by the Westernaires, who displayed their trick riding abilities, in between bull riding, mutton busting and other events with cash payouts. The night ended with a fireworks show, though by that time, the Sky-Hi News was in Kremmling for Fire Up the Cliffs, the town’s annual fireworks show.