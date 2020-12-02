A guide for giving in Grand County

While 2020 brought a pandemic and historic wildfire season to Grand County, local nonprofits stepped up time and again to meet the needs of the community.

Next Tuesday the community has a chance through Colorado Gives Day to give back to those nonprofits, most of which have seen an increase in demand this year.

Colorado Gives Day is the state’s single largest day for donations and boosts the value of individual donations with a $1 million incentive fund, where every nonprofit that receives a donation through the website gets a portion of the fund based on its percentage of the total raised.

This year 30 nonprofits are participating in Grand County Gives Day, a regional version of Colorado Gives Day. Donations can be made through the http://www.Coloradogives.org website or directly to the nonprofits.

Other nonprofits that work in Grand County, but aren’t under the Grand County regional page include the National Sports Center for the Disabled, Mountain Pet Rescue and the Fraser Valley Hockey Association.

According to Grand Foundation Executive Director Megan Ledin, last year Grand County Gives raised about $700,000 through Colorado Gives Day and she would love to see that number reach $1 million this year, especially since many nonprofits have faced dwindling funding, coupled with a heightened demand for services.

“(Because of COVID-19) employees are getting laid off and businesses are suffering now more than ever, so it’s a great time to donate to these nonprofits that provide services that you need,” Ledin said.

Donations can be made to specific projects or initiatives a nonprofit offers, such as the Grand Foundation’s Wildfire Emergency Fund. Donations can also be unspecified.

To learn more about the nonprofits participating in Grand County Gives Day, links to their websites are below.