A message from the county regarding COVID-19 and the Fourth of July

Brad White, incident commander for the Grand County COVID-19 Response Team, pauses for a moment as team members work in the background at the team’s emergency operations center.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Editor’s note: Below is a message to the community from the Grand County COVID-19 Response Team regarding local restrictions and best practices over the holiday weekend.

As we enter the July 4th holiday, we find ourselves asking, “what do we need to know about COVID-19 as we embark on summer activities?”

Of course, we can’t be outside all the time. When escaping the summer heat and mugginess indoors, try for as much ventilation as possible, and continue to observe safe behaviors.

Coming into close contact with infected people who have coughed, sneezed or breathed heavily or talked near you poses the greatest risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The risk of catching the virus from close contact is much higher than from touching shared surfaces.

With this in mind, we have put together some Guidance For Common Summer Situations And Activities.

GCPH also wants to remind all residents, businesses, and guests of the Best Practice Protective Measures that are proven deterrents to spreading the disease. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus and we cannot stress enough the importance of having the entire Grand County community support these important safety efforts.

With the rising COVID-19 rates here and across the country, we are seeing the unfortunate effects of what happens when communities disregard these protective measures. We must all continue to keep flattening the curve and not allow ourselves to become lax. Please stay safe over the holiday weekend and throughout the summer.

● Limit gatherings to small groups, do not congregate

● Anyone showing signs or symptoms of being sick must stay home

● Employers conduct symptom screenings of all employees daily

● Limit, where possible, all high and medium risk interactions

● Practice good personal hygiene (wash hands frequently, cover coughs, do not touch your face)

● Wear face coverings in public areas

● Protect our vulnerable populations like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions

● Maintain 6-foot distancing from others

● Increase ventilation as much as possible in all facilities

● Frequent sanitation of high touch surfaces

● Use cleaning and sanitizing products that meet EPA standards and CDC requirements