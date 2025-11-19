A Middle Park hockey team is born

The Middle Park hockey team had their first practice at Fraser Valley’s Icebox Ice Rink on Nov. 10.

Middle Park Hockey/Courtesy photo

Students hit the ice on Nov. 10 as Middle Park High School’s new hockey team began practice, heading into its first ever season.

Following a decision by athletic director Scotty Hicks and the school administration, the junior varsity team was formed. The team gives athletes another extracurricular option during the winter season, allowing many to continue in a sport that is very popular countywide in young athletes.

Since its founding in 2010, the Fraser Valley Hockey Association has built a very strong program for younger children, ranging from “learn to skate” classes to official leagues between 8U and 18U. The program consists of primarily young players, but the majority of athletes transfer to more competitive teams as they rise through levels of the program.

Before the program’s creation, athletes used to travel to neighboring areas to compete in official, highly competitive youth leagues. Other areas, including Summit Youth Hockey , have developed a program that creates impressive athletes who are able to compete beyond high school; however, the long drive isn’t sustainable. A local team gives longtime athletes the opportunity to continue playing, without a long commute.

Meet the new team

This season, 19 students have enrolled in the hockey program, similar to projected numbers when the creation of the team was just an idea in a boardroom. Athletes will be able to practice at Fraser Valley’s Icebox Ice Rink and participate in several games over the course of the season. Now, they play not just for themselves, but for the school they represent. The team is being led by coach Ross Kalsow, a seventh grade social studies teacher at East Grand Middle School, and assistant coach Zach Madson.

Many athletes are also excited to continue their skills and learn from the team. Freshman Chase Fosha has been playing hockey for several years, and has competed in the Fraser Rec Leagues. Led by coach Ross Kalsow, Fosha and his teammates will be able to improve the strong foundation they’ve already built.

“This has opened up a lot of opportunities for hockey players,” Fosha said. “We have a lot of kids planning on playing and kids from all different grades— I’m excited, even though it’s only a JV team, I think it’ll be fun.”

The Middle Park hockey team warms up the goalie at practice on Nov. 10. Middle Park Hockey/Courtesy photo

Not long after the season begins, the team will face off against Aspen — a varsity program that only advanced beyond junior varsity this year — at home at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 19. Competing in the 4A Mountain League against nine other teams, the Panthers will have several opportunities to showcase their skill. 12 more games are scheduled for December through February with another five potentially to be added.

Within the tight knit hockey community in the county, the team is also working to give back. They volunteered at Fraser Freeze Out on Nov. 15, hosted at the IceBox Ice Rink where teams competed in three versus three, pond hockey style, and a silent auction will be held, with all proceeds going to a mountain hockey family in need.

Later this season, the team will be fundraising for support at the 9th annual Pond Hockey Classic hosted on Grand Lake ice rinks on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2026.

As the season begins, both athletes and those behind the glass are excited to see what comes next, as the team only grows in skill and passion — and the program is just getting started.