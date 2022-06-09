A Noble Buck leaps into Grand County

There’s a new buck in town — one you can eat.

On June 2, Winter Park welcomed a new restaurant, The Noble Buck, formerly The Peak, formerly The Library, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Grand County restaurateur Tim Hubbard purchased and began rebranding The Peak in early August 2021.

Hubbard is no stranger to restauranteuring in the county, having opened Rudi’s Deli in 2005. He has since grown his local restaurant group, Down The Street Eats, to include Vertical Bistro and Tap at Winter Park Resort, Brickhouse 40 in Granby and a second Rudi’s Deli in Englewood. The Noble Buck is the name his leadership team brainstormed to embody his newest venture.

“The name explains what we are going for with the (food) menu and decor,” Hubbard said. Noble describes the high-quality foods and services provided to guests, and Buck is a friendly reminder that you’re sitting 9,000 feet, high in the middle of the mountains.

With the ribbon cutting ceremony at The Noble Buck last week, you can get your grub at Winter Park’s newest eatery.

The menu is food and brewery focused.

“We are calling this a ‘gastro brewery,’” Hubbard said. Expect approachable items, such as salads, soups and the Buck Burger — a half-pound burger topped with arugula, tomato, pickles and bacon. Each food item, “has the best ingredients we can find,” Hubbard said. “We have a higher level of food quality and creativity in (our) menu.”

Rolling out for the summer, you’ll see creativity from The Noble Buck’s head chef, Ryan McKenzie, who worked at Devil Thumb’s Ranch House for the last six years. While the menu will offer various items for the whole family to enjoy, “it’s a chef driven and seasonal menu,” Hubbard said. Bao buns, tempura-fried eggplant, bone marrow and a trout ceviche will give this restaurant an upscale feel with valley-affordable prices.

As for the brewery portion of The Noble Buck, Hubbard brought in Gravity Brewing from Louisville, Colorado. Look out for new beers announced all summer and four to six “core beers” on tap year-round. While this restaurant has 12 taps total, the other six to eight beers will change with the seasons. A lot of the food and beer will be made to pair and enhance the other.

“Our brewer is similar to the chef, always wanting to try something new,” Hubbard said. “We like taking over the brewery (portion of this restaurant) so that we can begin to wholesale our beer out to other restaurants.”

In the future, Vertical, Brickhouse 40 and even Rudi’s Deli will carry cans crafted at The Noble Buck.

The Noble Buck has also remodeled a takeout beer station, which doubles as the hostess stand. Guests can come in and buy fresh-brewed beers from the fridge.

One tradition The Noble Buck will carry on from The Peak days: live music on the patio every Thursday night this summer, following High Note Thursday’s Music in the park. Happy hour will be daily from 3-5 p.m. with discounts on various summer cocktails and food items.

“There is a lot of value in a good happy hour,” which Hubbard is a fan of, he said.

The Noble Buck is still in a transition phase, but ready to welcome the community back into the newly established bar.

“We are excited to have them try out our gastro brewery,” Hubbard said. The Winter Park Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 2. Make sure to check out the new aesthetic and feel The Noble Buck has brought to downtown Winter Park.