A Notch Above 4-H Club goes above and beyond for this summer’s projects

"I pledge My Head to clearer thinking, My Heart to greater loyalty, My Hands to larger service and My Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world." -These values make up the four H's of the 4-H pledge that A Notch Above club practices. Members of A Notch Above: (Top L to R) Blake Terryberry, Christopher Mullinex, Cooper Martinson. (Bottom L to R) Taylor Martinson, Madison Mullinex, Mea Miller, Brooke Terryberry. Photo by Brandie Winter.

Mari Miller/Courtesy Photo

School’s out for summer, but members of A Notch Above 4-H Club are still hard at work with their club projects, getting ready for livestock shows, shooting sport events and other showmanship demonstrations. Members Mea Miller, Madison Mullinex, Christopher Mullinex, Brooke Terryberry, Blake Terryberry, Cooper Martinson and Taylor Martinson are also excited to show off what their hard work has accomplished at the County Fair and Rodeo this summer. Their parents are just as proud of what the kids have accomplished so far.

“(4-H) teaches them responsibility and accountability,” said parent Sheena Terryberry. “They learn how to not only handle firearms, but how to raise meat for our industry, which lately has become a lost art. It’s important for me to instill in my kids how to understand what it takes to raise these animals to be quality.”

Parent Mari Miller echoed how 4-H instills a sense of responsibility in kids from a young age. “Your actions repeat on every single one of us. That’s the biggest thing for me, learning what your spot is in this world,” Miller explained. “The more you work at that when you’re younger, the more responsibility you’ll take on when you’re older.”

Not only do the kids gain responsibility and accountability, but they also have fun learning new skills, making friends with their fellow 4-Hers and pushing the boundaries of their abilities.

Stay tuned for an interview with the members of A Notch Above in our next issue, where the kids talk about their favorite projects, why they joined 4-H, and what’s next for the club. Also, save the date for the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo, from July 31 to August 7. The event will take place at the Rodeo and Fairgrounds in Kremmling, where proud 4-Hers will show off their swine, cattle, sheep and more.