A passion for taking care of Steamboat’s active patients

Dr. Meininger is recognized by the Arthroscopy Association of North America as a national leader in minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery. His clinical interest includes sports injuries of the knee, shoulder and hip, including ACL, meniscus and knee-cartilage injuries, as well as rotator-cuff tears, shoulder dislocations and hip labral surgery. Dr. Meininger is active as an Associate Master’s Instructor of Arthroscopy, volunteering regularly with the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) to enhance surgeon training in arthroscopic techniques. He has been selected as an Emerging Leader by his peers in the prestigious American Orthopaedic Association. He is an active committee member for AANA and a reviewer for the scientific journal Arthroscopy. For more information about Dr. Meininger, visit http://www.dralexmeininger.com. To schedule an appointment, visit steamboatortho.com or call 970-879-6663.

Dr. Alex Meininger didn’t just know he wanted to be an orthopaedic surgeon someday. He specifically knew he wanted to practice in a ski resort town.

As a skier, competitive cyclist and outdoorsman, he understands the opportunity for work-life balance that living in a community such as Steamboat provides. It also offers him the chance to relate and socially interact with his patients, almost all of whom are fellow athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

“Maintaining an active lifestyle can also be an outlet and decompression for a stressful occupation,” Dr. Meininger said.

Dr. Meininger specializes in sports medicine and minimally invasive arthroscopic techniques, with a focus on joint preservation and knee injuries, at the Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute (SOSI). He has gravitated toward knee injuries such as ACL tears and meniscus injuries because they’re prevalent among so many of his athletic patients.

“My practice is about saving lifestyles, not lives. We’re giving people the function they’re seeking to pursue the lifestyle they want.” – Dr. Alex Meininger

“I enjoy taking care of athletic people and the problems common to them,” he said. “I’ve developed my practice as a knee specialist to care for complex and advanced injuries, and also as an educator of arthroscopic surgery.”





‘Saving lifestyles’

Performing more than 500 knee surgeries a year — about 150 of which are ACL reconstructions — in addition to numerous hip and shoulder procedures, Dr. Meininger focuses on helping patients return to their passions.



“One of the best things about being an orthopaedic surgeon is that it’s a tangible specialty. We identify a problem that we can see, feel and touch; and offer a repair or other ways to physically solve that problem,” he said. “My practice is about saving lifestyles, not lives. We’re giving people the function they’re seeking to pursue the lifestyle they want.”

Instructor and author

Dr. Meininger is a leader in the field of arthroscopy, serving as an Associate Master’s Instructor of Arthroscopy and volunteering regularly with the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA).



Dr. Meininger, a competitive cyclist himself, enjoys treating Steamboat’s athletic residents and visitors.

“As an instructor, I take away a lot of pearls myself just by interacting with fellow leaders in the field,” he said. “Meetings and conventions provide opportunities and time to brainstorm and develop new techniques.”

Dr. Meininger is also a respected author of multiple scientific publications; including two books dedicated to the treatment of sports injuries, author of numerous scientific articles and an invited author of textbook chapters on orthopaedic surgical techniques. Steamboat Springs truly has access to world-class orthopaedic sports medicine care right here in our resort community.



“Orthopaedics is a lifelong passion, and it’s truly one of the greatest things of my life,” Dr. Meininger said.

Orthopaedic innovation

Dr. Meininger is an expert in joint preservation, taking measures to restore the joint and prolong longevity in order to avoid joint-replacement surgery. He uses advanced tools for regenerative medicine such as platelet-rich plasma or stem-cell injections, as well as MACI surgery, which repairs cartilage defects of the knee.



Given Steamboat’s active population, many patients suffer multiple injuries, Dr. Meininger said. He wants these patients to know that when injuries get complicated, SOSI can provide the latest and best treatments right here in town.

“We can accomplish anything the big cities can offer,” he said.