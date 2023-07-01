A walking tour brings Grand Lake’s past to life

Enjoy a historic walking tour through Grand Lake on July 1. The tour is from 3-4 p.m., allowing participants to explore the hidden historical gems in the town, as well as two museums.

The tour, from 3-4 p.m., and includes entry to Kauffman House Museum and the Eslick Cottage Court. Best for ages 10-80.

Meander with a Grand Lake Area Historical Society volunteer around the east end of the quaint village to hear about Grand Lake’s rustic roots. Purchase tickets at GrandLakeHistory.org, call 979-627-9644 or stop by the Kauffman House at 407 Pitkin Ave. The next tour date is July 8.

The Walking History Tours allow participants to step back into Grand Lake’s past as a popular resort town. The people and places that came before shape much of Grand Lake’s charming demeanor today.

In the 1900s, Grand Lake was isolated, but its beauty called many to travel here. People rode the train from Denver to Granby along most of the same route Amtrak takes today (When it was completed in 1928, the Moffat Tunnel made the trip quicker and easier).

From Granby, people traveled by stagecoach to the lake. The Kauffman House became a main stagecoach stop; it is now a museum.

Today, tourists can drive to Grand Lake, park at a quaint cabin or motel, and enjoy the same views visitors and locals did in the 1910s. Grand Lake has evolved over the years, but still holds fast to its heritage. Those exploring the town can find history around every street corner, and in every gift shop and museum.