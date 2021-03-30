About 2,000 people lose power in Grand County
Mountain Parks Electric announced a widespread power outage Tuesday night in Grand County, affecting approximately 2,000 people in the Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs area.
A map of the affected areas is posted at https://ebill.mpei.com/maps/OutageWebMap/ .
Mountain Parks Electric said that crews have been dispatched to restore power as safely and quickly as possible, but did not say what caused the outage.
