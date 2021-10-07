Action Jackson: Middle Park’s reception record gets broken
Panthers football secures victory on homecoming night
Home Grown Talent Initiative
Middle Park football hosted the D’Evelyn Jaguars on Oct. 1, and the team did not disappoint, winning 24-16 on homecoming night.
“(It was) the best game I have ever seen them play since I have been here,” said coach Ryan Ledford of the victory.
Middle Park’s quarterback duo of Davis Emery and Colton Knox combined for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the air. Emery also led the team on the ground with 166 yards rushing and a TD run.
In the trenches, Jesse Bledsoe, Kaleb Brumley, Nick Forquer, Jacob Barr and Micha Byrum created holes for the running game and time for the quarterbacks to throw.
Leading the way for the receivers, senior Jackson Cimino grabbed 10 receptions — a new school record — for 84 yards and two TD catches.
The defense played tough as well. Senior Tanner Shannon led the Panthers in tackles with 10, including two solo and eight assists.
Also, Emery had an interception in the second half that set up a Middle Park score. Freshman Marqes Pasillas also had an interception in the first half, and Micah Byrum blocked a Jaguars’ field goal attempt.
Middle Park is preparing for a road trip to Faith Christian, which the Panthers haven’t beaten in recent history. However, with one of the best teams to date, coach Ledford said he thinks that this will be a battle like no other and the team will have to come together if they want to defeat the Eagles in their own house.
“If we happen to win this game, we are sitting in the driver’s seat to get into the playoffs,” Ledford said. “If we happen to be on the other side and lose this game, we would still be in the hunt for the playoffs.”
Ledford said he thinks Middle Park could even compete for a championship if the team continues to play as well as they did against D’Evelyn, especially with a healthy roster.
Currently, Cimino is third in receiving yards (370) and third in receptions (31), and Emery is eighth in passing yards (589) and fifth in rushing yards (569) in Class 2A.
Ethan Boeckers is a junior at Middle Park High School. He is covering sports for the Sky-Hi News through the school’s Homegrown Talent Initiative.
