Active-duty military ski free this season with Granby Ranch Patriot Pass

A new season pass at Granby Ranch will allow active-duty US military personnel complimentary skiing and riding at Granby Ranch for the entire 2020-21 ski season.

The resort revealed its Granby Ranch Patriot Pass, giving active-duty military free season passes for skiing and snowboarding, on Veterans Day, along with the announcement that Granby Ranch will work through the High Fives Foundation’s Military to the Mountain program to teach a small group of wounded warriors to ski and ride.

“While we make this announcement on Veterans Day, we all honor those who have served and currently serve our country’s military each and every day of the year,” said Jace Wirth, general manager at Granby Ranch.

“The Patriot Pass is our way of honoring and thanking those who are currently serving to protect our freedoms and our country’s interests while the Military to the Mountains Programs supports those who have served and need our support,” he continued.

To get a Granby Ranch Patriot Pass, active duty military from any branch just need to present a valid military ID and they will get a free season pass at Granby Ranch. That’s not it, either. To thank servicemen and servicewomen, the Patriot Pass will also come with a Granby Ranch Challenge Coin, much like the pocketsize medallions commonly given in the military as a mark of camaraderie.