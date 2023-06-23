Adult league softball season in full swing
The Granby Recreation Department’s adult softball coed league has played their first two games, with K-Town and Ozzie’s Underground emerging undefeated so far this season.
The results and current standings are:
- Cooks Clippers over Bunt Force Trauma.
- Ozzie’s Underground downed The Benchwarmers.
- The Calvary beat Grand Lake Riff Raff.
- K-Town over Granchhoppers.
League Standings
K-Town: 2 – 0
Ozzie’s Underground: 2 – 0
Trail Ridge Marina: 1 – 0
Cooks Clippers: 1 – 1
Grand Lake Riff Raff: 1 – 1
The Benchwarmers: 1 – 1
The Calvary: 1 – 1
Granchhoppers: 0 – 2
Bunt Force Trauma: 0 – 3
