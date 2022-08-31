Adult softball league final tournament results and standings
The Granby Rec. posted the results for the end of the season Adult Co-ed Softball Tournament. The final tournament games took place on Aug. 22 and the results are:
League Standings: Wins — Losses —Ties
K-Town: 8 – 1 – 1
Past Our Prime: 8 – 2
Ozzie’s Underground: 6 – 4
Cooks Clippers: 5 – 4 – 1
Grand Lake Riff Raff: 4 – 5 – 1
The Calvary: 4 – 5 – 1
Glove Handles: 3– 7
Prather Pounders: 0 – 10
For the final tournament, the 1st place team was Ozzie’s Underground, the 2nd place team was Past Our Prime, and the 3rd place team was Cooks Clippers.
