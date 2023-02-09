 Adult volleyball posts scores from Jan. 31 games | SkyHiNews.com
Adult volleyball posts scores from Jan. 31 games

Sky-Hi News staff report

The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard-hitting competition.

Results of the Jan. 31 games:

Drowsy Water Ranch beat Liberty Spikes

Washed Up downed Java Lava Café

Drowsy Water Ranch over Prather

High Country Hose beat Spike Tysons

Spike Tysons over Prather

High County Hose beat Mad Dawgs

League Standings:

Washed Up: 11-1

Drowsy Water Ranch: 11-2

Java Lava Café: 9-3

Spike Tysons: 5-6

High Country Hose: 5-7

Prather: 4-9

Mad Dawgs: 2-9

Liberty Spikes: 0-11

