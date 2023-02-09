Adult volleyball posts scores from Jan. 31 games
The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard-hitting competition.
Results of the Jan. 31 games:
Drowsy Water Ranch beat Liberty Spikes
Washed Up downed Java Lava Café
Drowsy Water Ranch over Prather
High Country Hose beat Spike Tysons
Spike Tysons over Prather
High County Hose beat Mad Dawgs
League Standings:
Washed Up: 11-1
Drowsy Water Ranch: 11-2
Java Lava Café: 9-3
Spike Tysons: 5-6
High Country Hose: 5-7
Prather: 4-9
Mad Dawgs: 2-9
Liberty Spikes: 0-11
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.