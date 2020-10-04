After closing Old Fall River Road, the Cameron Peak fire is keeping it open

Rocky Mountain National Park's Old Fall River Road.

Courtesy of Rocky Mountain National Park

With fire traffic using the unpaved, high-mountain road built between 1913 and 1920, Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will remain open to vehicles until further notice.

The road reopened on Sept. 30 after closing to vehicles due to the Cameron Peak Fire on Sept. 5. The wildfire has burned 126,164, and crews are monitoring limited activity within the northern portion of the park. The fire is estimated to be 40% contained.

Beginning in 2016, Old Fall River Road has shut down to vehicles on the first Monday in October. The closure signals the coming of winter. After winterization road maintenance, the road reopens to bicyclists and pedestrians until Dec. 1, when it reverts to a winter trail.

However, Rocky announced on Sunday that fire vehicles will continue to use Old Fall River Road.

For safety reasons, park managers will delay the exclusive use by cyclists and pedestrians while keeping the road open to vehicles until further notice.

Out of caution, the trailhead at Chapin Pass has closed again due to forecast weather conditions on the Cameron Peak Fire. For more, go to http://www.nps.gov/romo.