Air advisory issued due to smoky skies

Data from the AirNow Sensor shows moderate to heavy smoke over most of Colorado on Monday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality warning for Grand, Jackson, Routt and Summit counties.

AirNow Sensor

Haze and smoke from wildfires in Colorado and other Western states prompted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to issue an air quality warning for Grand County on Monday.

The CDPHE warning asks residents in Grand, Routt, Summit and Jackson counties to avoid prolonged time outside from 7 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday, especially people with heart disease, respiratory conditions, the very young and the elderly.

Currently, two fires are burning in Routt County, the Muddy Slide and Morgan Creek Fires, and the Sylvan Fire is burning in Eagle County. Additionally, fires are burning in California, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Smoke is expected to be the most heavy on Monday afternoon, when fires are typically more active, with the smoke draining into the interior mountain valleys and lower elevations later Monday night.

Areas close to north Routt County, including Steamboat Springs, Kremmling and Granby, are seeing the heaviest smoke because of the Morgan Creek Fire, which is burning almost 2,000 acres near Clark.

Grand County Public Health shared that the smoke particles can trigger throat irritation, wheezing, sneezing, coughing, runny nose, congestion, chest discomfort, eye irritation and shortness of breath.

Additionally, allergy symptoms and asthma can be exacerbated, so keep a rescue inhaler nearby if necessary.

CDPHE warns that if visibility in a neighborhood reaches less than five miles, smoke has reached an unhealthy level.