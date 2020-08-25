Air quality remains poor in Grand County

A Roosevelt Interagency Hotshot crewmember uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation during a burn operation Monday along the southwest flank of the Williams Fork Fire. These burn operations are adding to the smoke already in the air in Grand County.

Courtes Kari Greer

As wildfires continue burning in and around Grand County, an air quality advisory stays in effect for Grand County.

With weather remaining mostly hot and dry, the fires in the area are expected to continue burning. Burnout operations planned for fire containment may add to smoke production.

Smoke has settled into Parshall, Kremmling, Granby and Fraser as of Tuesday morning, bringing unhealthy to very unhealthy conditions in these areas. Expect conditions to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups through today. Moderate smoke conditions will continue over the remaining communities further away from the fire.

On days when the index forecast is unhealthy, reduce exposure by choosing less strenuous activity, shortening outdoor activities, rescheduling activities and spending less time near busy roads.