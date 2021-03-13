Local breweries make more than beer with East Troublesome Pale Ale

Six local breweries made and sold the East Troublesome Pale Ale as part of an effort that raised almost $34,000 for wildfire relief.

Courtesy Root Shoot Malting

The East Troublesome Pale Ale has raised nearly $34,000 toward wildfire relief.

Six local breweries and 27 homebrewers brewed the ale over the last few months, helping to raise money for the Grand Foundation supporting residents who were evacuated, displaced or lost their homes during the October wildfire.

Root Shoot Malting, Colorado Hop Company and Propagate Labs donated ingredients to six Grand County breweries to help create the East Troublesome Pale Ale. The recipe and ingredients were also made available to homebrewers who were encouraged to brew their own version of the benefit beer.

Fraser River Beer Co. was one of the local breweries that participated in the effort and co-owner Brian Nichols said it was incredibly popular with people from all over Colorado.

“It was crazy … People were super excited about,” Nichols said.

Nichols explained that the brewing community is an especially supportive one, so it was no surprise that it came together to assist Grand County.

“They’re always out to help each other, help out the community and really do whatever they can,” Nichols said. “Sometimes I need to pinch myself to see if this is real.”

He credited Emily Olander, co-founder of Root Shoot Malting, with getting the ball rolling. Olander was just as quick to credit the rest.

“I am blown away by the amount we raised and how many people rallied to support this cause,” Olander said in a release. “A huge thank you to everyone; brewers, suppliers, homebrewers and residents of Grand County for donating your time, energy and resources to make this a success.”

Other breweries that donated their proceeds to the cause through the sale of the ale included Hideaway Park Brewing, Camber Brewing, Grand Adventure Brewing, Big Trout Brewing Co. and the Peak Bistro and Brewery. Fraser Valley Distilling, Idlewild Spirits, Blue Valley Spirits and Steamboat Whiskey also allocated bottle sales to the Grand Foundation for the effort.

“It’s amazing to see the community really come together and help each other out like this,” Nichols said.

Root Shoot held a competition with 27 homebrewers, with the first, second and third place winners announced during a virtual awards ceremony. The entries raised more than $550 that was matched by Root Shoot.

Fraser River Beer Co. plans on serving a batch of the East Troublesome Fire Pale Ale brewed by first place winner Mackenzie Springett for the community to enjoy this spring. The beer will be available beginning March 22 and all proceeds will go to the Grand Foundation.