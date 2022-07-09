All were aboard for barbecue at Moffat Railroad Museum’s cookout
Families and train enthusiasts headed across the tracks to the Moffat Railroad Museum on Saturday, July 2, for the museum’s third annual July 4 cookout. Train whistles blew and bells rang as kids clambered into locomotives and used pulleys to practice being conductors for the day. The museum’s cookout offered barbecue catered by Kremmling’s Middle Park Meat as well as hot dogs, watermelon, plus plenty of sides and desserts. The lunch price included entry to the museum, which currently has enjoyed lots of upgrades. The event also offered free lawn games and a splash zone.
Bob Pease, staff member for the museum, said that future upgrades will include remodeling a first class passenger coach from 1905, (last Halloween, the ancient car was the perfect setting for their spooky haunted train), and restoring the boiler of their wrecking derrick, which was once used to clean up train wrecks from the 1910s to the 1970s. Pease said once the boiler is functioning, it should be a great attraction for those wanting to peek at the workings of one of the few derricks still in existence.
