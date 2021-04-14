All charges dropped in Grand Lake bar fight

A man initially accused of felony assault has been absolved of wrongdoing by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, whose investigators have also uncovered some “additional suspects.”

At about 12:19 a.m. March 12, a report of a large bar fight at The Lariat in Grand Lake drew law enforcement from across the county, including sheriff’s deputies and Granby and Fraser Winter Park police.

According to the sheriff’s office, the on-scene investigation and witness interviews from that night led to Kalia Robledo being charged with disorderly conduct (fighting in public) and second-degree assault.

Two women whose injuries were described in the arrest affidavit for Robledo, Katrina Calvin Braley and Nathalie Brady, were also issued court summonses on misdemeanor fighting in public charges.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office revealed via a news release that detectives continued to investigate the fight over the following weeks, conducted follow-up interviews with witnesses and reviewed the bar’s video footage from that night.

According to the sheriff’s office, based on the new information, the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office dismissed the misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges against Calvin Braley and Brady on Monday.

Both of the charges against Robledo have also been dismissed.

“Further investigation led to a change in direction with this case,” the sheriff’s office reported. “The video showed evidence that exonerated Kalia Robledo as well as shed light on possible additional suspects that had not been previously identified.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office declined to describe what the video showed and the newspaper’s requests for a copy of the recording have been denied. Also, it’s not clear at this point if anyone at the sheriff’s office expects to file charges related to the fight aside from the ones that have been dropped.

“Possibly, if they can be identified,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said to a question about the new suspects.

Following the fight, there were accusations the women were attacked in a hate crime. The sheriff’s office previously confirmed that detectives were investigating those accusations.

“None of that came out in the investigation,” the spokesperson said, emphasizing that the case remains open and authorities are encouraging anyone who was a direct witness to call 970-725-3343 and provide a statement.

The fight has also sparked multiple discussions among Grand Lake locals and elected officials since the incident. In public meetings, locals have called for a code of ethics for bars, revoking the liquor licenses of problem businesses and adding cameras downtown.