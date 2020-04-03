All Coloradans asked to wear cloth-based face coverings when they leave home
Coronavirus-linked deaths in Colorado have hit at least 105
The Colorado Sun
CENTENNIAL — Gov. Jared Polis on Friday asked all Coloradans to begin wearing masks when they leave home to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus.
Polis said at a news conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center that people should wash their masks after every trip out of their homes. He said people should use cloth-based, non-medical masks. He encouraged people to make them out of items in their homes, including old T-shirts and scarves.
“This is really going to be, for the foreseeable future, an important part of our culture in Colorado,” he said, putting on a mask of his own. “Get out those old T-shirts. Get it out of the bottom of your drawer.”
The new mask recommendation comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that up to 25% of people infected with the coronavirus may be asymptomatic. The face covering is aimed at lowering the risk of the disease spreading through someone who may be sick but not realize it.
Support Local Journalism
Read the full story at The Colorado Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.