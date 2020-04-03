All Coloradans asked to wear cloth-based face coverings when they leave home

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks to CBS4's Shaun Boyd on Wednesday April 1, 2020.

Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun

CENTENNIAL — Gov. Jared Polis on Friday asked all Coloradans to begin wearing masks when they leave home to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus.

Polis said at a news conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center that people should wash their masks after every trip out of their homes. He said people should use cloth-based, non-medical masks. He encouraged people to make them out of items in their homes, including old T-shirts and scarves.

“This is really going to be, for the foreseeable future, an important part of our culture in Colorado,” he said, putting on a mask of his own. “Get out those old T-shirts. Get it out of the bottom of your drawer.”

The new mask recommendation comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that up to 25% of people infected with the coronavirus may be asymptomatic. The face covering is aimed at lowering the risk of the disease spreading through someone who may be sick but not realize it.

