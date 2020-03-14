Alterra closes Winter Park, Steamboat ski resorts for coronavirus

Winter Park Resort has joined a going list of cancelations and closures with the resort’s parent company, Alterra Mountain Company, closing its North American ski resorts on Sunday due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“After careful thought and deliberation of our duty in the face of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, and in what I believe is in the best interest of our guests, employees and local communities, Alterra Mountain Company will suspend operations at our, starting the morning of Sunday, March 15, until further notice,” CEO Rusty Gregory said in a Saturday news release.

As a result, all lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed until further notice.

Alterra Mountain Company owns Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado.

The company will also shutter Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia.

Alterra said that each resort will work directly with guests in canceling their visit and will provide refunds to those who have hotel and other bookings during the closure period.

“We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries,” the release said.