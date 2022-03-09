America’s chairlift savant finishes 22-year quest to ride every lift in the U.S.

Peter Landsman at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in February 2022.

Chris Figenshau/Special to The Colorado Sun

Peter Landsman fell in love with chairlifts when he first started skiing as a toddler in Washington.

He started documenting chairlifts — notes on length, age, capacity, with photographs — when he was 10, adding all the chairs from Crystal Mountain, Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass into a spreadsheet.

Late last month, the now-32-year-old lift supervisor at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort flew to upstate New York, rented a car and visited Hickory ski area. Then he went to Saddleback in Maine and rode the ski area’s new T-bar. Landsman now has documented, ridden and photographed 2,381 chairlifts at about 480 resorts in the U.S.

That is every single chairlift, gondola, tram, platter lift and T-bar in the country.

“Twenty-two years. I can’t quite believe I’m finished,” he said, sipping an IPA at a new brewery at the base of Jackson, Wyoming’s Snow King Mountain ski area, a bit weary after a 12-hour shift down the road at Jackson Hole. “I’ve kind of been too busy to really think about it. Working full-time, living in Jackson, running a website and visiting five to 10 ski resorts a week. It’s been a wild journey.”

