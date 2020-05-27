Amy Ryan-Williams’ dedication speaks volumes

A Grand County native, Granby Police Department Sgt. Amy Ryan-Williams, 38, is well known for her dedication and professionalism in the criminal justice field.

Robert Mendoza / Sky-Hi News

Sgt. Amy Ryan-Williams might not be the most visible member of the Granby Police Department, but her dedication and professionalism are essential to the town she calls home.

Raised in Grand County, Ryan-Williams graduated high school in Kremmling before obtaining her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She spent several years with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Granby PD, where she serves as the department’s administrative sergeant and crime scene investigator among other duties. But beyond her formal roles, Ryan-Williams helps lead the Granby Police with her vision and spirit of service.

What made you choose to live and work in Grand County?

I was raised in Grand County so it seemed natural to devote my career to serving the people that helped get me to where I am today. I love the people here. It takes a strong soul to survive and make a life here.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I hope to still be working for the Granby Police Department where I’m able to make a positive impact. I am always trying to continue my education and embrace any new challenges that come my way that can improve things for my department and the community, so I hope to still be pursuing those opportunities.

How has COVID-19 changed the way your industry does business?

It has changed things, but not necessarily in a negative way. Yes, we have to be more diligent in wearing PPE, but it has also provided us an opportunity to serve. Our officers are helping seniors gain access to stores so they can shop safely, help hand out lunches and visit with the school aged kids, bag groceries and have great conversation with our citizens, and have the opportunity to community police through conversation and education.

Who is your hero and why?

I don’t have a specific hero. I think that it takes amazing resilience, love, and courage to live and to be kind to others, so I have great admiration for everyone that can achieve even a small part of that.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I am an avid reader, so I love to curl up with a good book. I also enjoy hiking, camping, and hanging out with my extended family and friends.

What advice or encouragement would you offer a young professional trying to make it in the county?

My advice would be to not give up, and to be patient. We don’t have as many chances for advancement that they may have in larger cities, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for growth in your position. Challenge yourself to get creative and find new ways to embrace education and mentorship.